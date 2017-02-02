Angelus header logo web 89467386ca5caaac5c60f369ed58ad23bcf0d9bec234e001a4508b0549ac9ca7
Banner refugee crisis credit mikael damkier via wwwshutterstockcom cna US & World Catholic leaders: Refugee ban actually harms national security

Washington D.C., Feb 2, 2017 / 04:37 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Rather than protecting U.S. interests, recent executive orders restricting immigrants and...

Banner saint monica school santa monica What President Trump needs to fix

Walking across St. Monica’s schoolyard on a rainy Friday morning — six people sharing one umbrella — was a rare SoCal wet adventure. We were headed...

Banner alex chacon salesian high school Catholic LA A better future: Catholic Education Foundation opens doors for students in need

A recent parent meeting at Salesian High School in Boyle Heights ended with a mother pulling school principal Alex Chacon aside and breaking down...

TOP STORIES

Banner babies holding hands credit nicoleverschoor via flickr cc by nc nd 20 filter added cna US & World The story of Rowen and Blake: Twins who cuddled to stay alive

London, England, Feb 3, 2017 / 03:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- When newlyweds Charlie and Hayley Lampshire from Oxfordshire, England found out they were...

Banner syrian refugee credit dkhamissy unhcr via flickr cc by sa 20 cna Faith Who is our neighbor? Faith leaders say it's refugees

Washington D.C., Feb 3, 2017 / 12:40 am (CNA/EWTN News).- As leaders of many faiths gathered for prayer in Washington, D.C. this week, they pledged...

Banner caduceus credit hurst photo shutterstock cna US & World Doctor cleared after having family 'hold down' patient during euthanasia

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Feb 2, 2017 / 08:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- A Dutch doctor who drugged an elderly woman and had her restrained as she fought...

Banner womens rights signs credit arindambanerjee shutterstock cna What the pro-life movement can learn from Planned Parenthood

Washington D.C., Feb 2, 2017 / 03:24 am (CNA).- Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion chain – but rather than dismissing it,...

VOICES

Banner christas paris bordone scott hahn Voices
Sunday Readings for February 4 & 5 Scott Hahn
Banner pro life march washington Voices
A complex moral calculus Grazie Pozo Christie
Banner shutterstock 288185786 Voices
Acedia and Sabbath Father Ronald Rolheiser, OMI
Banner chinese boy praying Voices
Parsing Pope Francis’ puzzling take on religion in China John Allen, Jr.
Banner ramones grammy museum Voices
The Ramones at the Grammy Museum Heather King

CATHOLIC LA

Thumbnail briefs thurs 01 Catholic LA Cardinal’s Awards honorees meet with Archbishop José H. Gomez

On Jan. 11, the 2017 Cardinal’s Awards honorees attended Mass at the Church of Our Savior with Archbishop José H. Gomez as celebrant, followed by...

Thumbnail juanita hernandez ryan gosling 2016 golden globes Catholic LA Child cancer survivor captures hopes in photography

It was a day and evening to showcase and celebrate the best and the brightest offerings of the entertainment industry from 2016: the 74th annual...

Thumbnail immigration protests los angeles Catholic LA Archdiocese readies immigrant community for uncertain future

“In parish communities, we have seen uncertainty, fear and restlessness because families don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in the wake of...

Thumbnail carmen gutierrez lapd angelus news Catholic LA Senior Lead Officer Carmen Gutierrez

I caught up with Senior Lead Officer Carmen Gutierrez at the LAPD’s Southeast Station on 108th Street. It was a cloudy Friday morning, and she was...

ABOUT

Since 1895, The Tidings has been telling the story of the Catholic Church — both here in Los Angeles and across the globe. On July 1, 2016, we transformed the Tidings newspaper into a multimedia platform, Angelus News.

Angelus is the weekly print “home” for, John Allen and his colleague, Inés San Martin. Nationally known Catholic journalists and essayists like Ruben Navarrette, Kathryn Lopez, Grazie Pozo Christie, and Mike Aquilina regularly contribute. Best-selling Catholic author, Dr. Scott Hahn, writes a weekly Scripture column for us. These voices complement key contributors like Archbishop Gomez, Bishop Robert Barron, Father Ronald Rolheiser and Heather King.

Angelus News provides national and worldwide reporting, stunning photography and a design that’s attractive to Catholics of every age. Features include: a weekly newsmagazine, a complete daily digital edition, social media channels and Always Forward, our weekday digital newsletter.

As the largest archdiocese in the United States, we have a great story to tell. Our parishes, pastors and community of faith are the core of our story. And Angelus News tells it well.

