Banner us capitol senate side public domain cna 4 23 15 US & World Senate bill would move women's health funding away from Planned Parenthood

Washington D.C., Feb 4, 2017 / 03:06 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- A new bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would re-allocate women’s health care funding...

Banner migraine medicine pill bottle credit nikongirl1969 via flickr cc by nc nd 20 cna 2 2 15 Supreme Court nominee authored a book on assisted suicide

Washington D.C., Feb 3, 2017 / 04:03 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court wrote a book on “the future of...

Banner the statue of st peter inside the vaticans st peters square jan 19 2015 credit bohumil petrik cna Faith Bishop Fellay: Offer of personal prelature under consideration

Vatican City, Feb 3, 2017 / 07:30 am (CNA/EWTN News).- While divisions between the Vatican and the Society of St. Pius X still exist,...

Banner refugee crisis credit mikael damkier via wwwshutterstockcom cna US & World Catholic leaders: Refugee ban actually harms national security

Washington D.C., Feb 2, 2017 / 04:37 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Rather than protecting U.S. interests, recent executive orders restricting immigrants and...

TOP STORIES

Banner pope francis greets pilgrims in st peters square during the wednesday general audience on april 16 2014 credit daniel ibanez cna 6 cna 12 11 15 Faith Pope Francis explains why your money won't save you

Vatican City, Feb 4, 2017 / 02:18 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope Francis warned of the “hidden victims” of capitalism, the idolatry of money and false...

Banner pope francis at the wednesday general audience in st peters square on june 17 2015 credit bohumil petrik cna Faith Pope: Be more than a mannequin when it comes to helping refugees

Vatican City, Feb 4, 2017 / 08:16 am (CNA/EWTN News).- In his newest prayer video Pope Francis focused on the poor and refugees, saying we...

Banner archbishop giovanni becciu substitute of the secretariat of state speaks with journalists aboard the papal flight to colombo jan 12 2015 credit alan holdren cna Faith Pope names Archbishop Becciu personal delegate to Order of Malta

Vatican City, Feb 4, 2017 / 04:38 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope Francis has named Archbishop Giovanni Becciu, substitute of the Secretariat of State,...

Banner prison credit thomas hawk via flickr cc by nc 20 cna 10 23 15 US & World Why some Texas legislators want to limit the death penalty

Austin, Texas, Feb 3, 2017 / 02:53 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- One death sentence in Texas has prompted some legislators to rethink the state’s broad...

VOICES

Banner christas paris bordone scott hahn Voices
Sunday Readings for February 4 & 5 Scott Hahn
Banner pro life march washington Voices
A complex moral calculus Grazie Pozo Christie
Banner shutterstock 288185786 Voices
Acedia and Sabbath Father Ronald Rolheiser, OMI
Banner chinese boy praying Voices
Parsing Pope Francis’ puzzling take on religion in China John Allen, Jr.
Banner ramones grammy museum Voices
The Ramones at the Grammy Museum Heather King

CATHOLIC LA

Thumbnail briefs thurs 01 Catholic LA Cardinal’s Awards honorees meet with Archbishop José H. Gomez

On Jan. 11, the 2017 Cardinal’s Awards honorees attended Mass at the Church of Our Savior with Archbishop José H. Gomez as celebrant, followed by...

Thumbnail juanita hernandez ryan gosling 2016 golden globes Catholic LA Child cancer survivor captures hopes in photography

It was a day and evening to showcase and celebrate the best and the brightest offerings of the entertainment industry from 2016: the 74th annual...

Thumbnail immigration protests los angeles Catholic LA Archdiocese readies immigrant community for uncertain future

“In parish communities, we have seen uncertainty, fear and restlessness because families don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in the wake of...

Thumbnail carmen gutierrez lapd angelus news Catholic LA Senior Lead Officer Carmen Gutierrez

I caught up with Senior Lead Officer Carmen Gutierrez at the LAPD’s Southeast Station on 108th Street. It was a cloudy Friday morning, and she was...

ABOUT

Since 1895, The Tidings has been telling the story of the Catholic Church — both here in Los Angeles and across the globe. On July 1, 2016, we transformed the Tidings newspaper into a multimedia platform, Angelus News.

Angelus is the weekly print “home” for, John Allen and his colleague, Inés San Martin. Nationally known Catholic journalists and essayists like Ruben Navarrette, Kathryn Lopez, Grazie Pozo Christie, and Mike Aquilina regularly contribute. Best-selling Catholic author, Dr. Scott Hahn, writes a weekly Scripture column for us. These voices complement key contributors like Archbishop Gomez, Bishop Robert Barron, Father Ronald Rolheiser and Heather King.

Angelus News provides national and worldwide reporting, stunning photography and a design that’s attractive to Catholics of every age. Features include: a weekly newsmagazine, a complete daily digital edition, social media channels and Always Forward, our weekday digital newsletter.

As the largest archdiocese in the United States, we have a great story to tell. Our parishes, pastors and community of faith are the core of our story. And Angelus News tells it well.

