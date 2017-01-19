TOP STORIES

Angelus header logo web 89467386ca5caaac5c60f369ed58ad23bcf0d9bec234e001a4508b0549ac9ca7
Banner syrian refugee girl credit thomas koch shutterstock cna US & World Trump wants to halt refugee intake – and Catholic leaders are worried

Washington D.C., Jan 25, 2017 / 04:32 pm (CNA).- Amid reports of an imminent executive order to halt most refugee resettlement in the U.S., one...

Banner women credit unsplash cna Faith 'Endow' women's group launches outreach to Latinos, millennials

Denver, Colo., Jan 25, 2017 / 06:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- In an effort to meet the Church's growth in diversity, the Catholic women's apostolate...

Banner pregnant credit 10 face via wwwshutterstockcom cna 1 11 16 At Planned Parenthood, 'women's health' often does not include prenatal care

Washington D.C., Jan 24, 2017 / 02:56 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Scalding new charges from a pro-life investigative group say that despite Planned...

Banner dawn at the us capitol building credit ipbrian via flickr cc by nc sa 20 cna US & World US House votes to permanently ban federal abortion funding

Washington D.C., Jan 24, 2017 / 03:28 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- The U.S. House of Representatives passed its first major pro-life bill of the new year...

Banner sodalitium christianae vitae credit sodalitium christianae vitae cna 10 22 15 US & World Sodalits agree to pay 2.8 million dollars in reparations to abuse victims

Lima, Peru, Jan 25, 2017 / 02:58 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- The Sodalitium Christianae Vitae announced Saturday that 66 persons can be considered victims...

Banner madrecatalina220117 Faith This Argentine nun's cause for beatification is advancing

Vatican City, Jan 25, 2017 / 03:04 am (CNA/EWTN News).- The theological commission of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints approved last week...

Banner robert matthew festing of order of malta at a photography exhibition at the pontifical university of the holy cross april 14 2016 credit alexey gotoviskiy cna Faith Knights of Malta Grand Master to resign at request of Pope Francis

Vatican City, Jan 25, 2017 / 02:29 am (CNA/EWTN News).- The Knights of Malta have confirmed that Matthew Festing, the Prince and Grand Master of...

Banner woman on phone credit pexels cc0 license cna 11 2 15 US & World Snapchat's new guidelines will restrict sexually suggestive content

Los Angeles, Calif., Jan 24, 2017 / 05:47 pm (CNA).- Snapchat users tired of frequently seeing scantily-clad members of the Kardashian family in...

Banner shutterstock 106877801 Voices
Child poverty and the family Russell Shaw
Banner sunday readings scott hahn Voices
Sunday Readings for January 21 & 22 Scott Hahn
Banner father michael scanlan Voices
Charismatic Steubenville leader who defined an era dies at 85 John Allen, Jr.
Banner shutterstock 107972237 Voices
Orthodoxy, sin and heresy Father Ronald Rolheiser, OMI
Banner onelifela Voices
OneLife: A vision for LA and beyond Archbishop José H. Gomez

Thumbnail stmichaels2 Catholic LA It takes a “body” to make a school

Catholic Schools are the center of many communities throughout the nation. But for students at St. Michael's Catholic School, the school is the...

Thumbnail 2017 01 19 20.55.52 Catholic LA L.A. archbishop emphasizes dignity of the undocumented on eve of inauguration

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez renewed the call to recognize the humanity of immigrants at...

Thumbnail one life requiem mass for the unborn los angeles Catholic LA Cathedral to host Requiem Mass for the Unborn on Jan. 21

The annual Requiem Mass for the Unborn will be held at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 21. The...

Thumbnail cathedral of our lady of the angels Catholic LA Archbishop José H. Gomez to preside at annual Religious Jubilarians Mass

Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside at the annual Religious Jubilarians Mass at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in...

