TOP STORIES

Banner supreme court justice john roberts 2l administers the oath of office to us president donald trump jan 20 2017 credit drew angerer getty images cna US & World Cardinal Dolan prays for wisdom as Trump takes office

Washington D.C., Jan 20, 2017 / 02:47 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York prayed for God’s wisdom as Donald J. Trump was sworn...

Banner donald trump credit addie mena pope francis credit daniel ibanez cna US & World Pope Francis prays for Trump on his inauguration as US president

Vatican City, Jan 20, 2017 / 10:58 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope Francis congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 45th president of the...

Banner 2017 01 19 20.55.52 Catholic LA L.A. archbishop emphasizes dignity of the undocumented on eve of inauguration

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez renewed the call to recognize the humanity of immigrants at...

Banner maritime ministry US & World For cruise crews, church center offers space for faith, friendship

Akbar Pathan of Mumbai, India, had on the red vest and dress slacks he wears during his shifts as a bartender on the Princess Cruise line. The...

Banner world youth day pilgrims from panama july 30 2016 credit kate veik cna WYD World Youth Day Panama will take place January 22-27

Vatican City, Jan 20, 2017 / 08:28 am (CNA/EWTN News).- On Friday Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta of Panama officially announced the dates...

Banner a bishop of the holy land coordination surveys the construction of the separation wall in palestines cremisan valley jan 17 2017 credit mazur catholicnewsorguk US & World 'We must never become accustomed' to the Holy Land occupation

Jerusalem, Jan 20, 2017 / 06:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- The 50 year-long of occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza by Israel must be at...

Banner pro life woman credit archdiocese of los angeles cna US abortion rate keeps declining – but what's behind it?

Washington D.C., Jan 20, 2017 / 12:04 am (CNA/EWTN News).- A reported drop in the United States abortion rate by the Guttmacher Institute is good...

Banner church credit seanbear shutterstock cna US & World Kickbacks for suing the Church? Lawsuit claims major misbehavior at SNAP

Chicago, Ill., Jan 19, 2017 / 05:02 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- A former employee of the controversial Survivors’ Network of those Abused by Priests has...

Banner shutterstock 106877801 Voices
Child poverty and the family Russell Shaw
Banner sunday readings scott hahn Voices
Sunday Readings for January 21 & 22 Scott Hahn
Banner father michael scanlan Voices
Charismatic Steubenville leader who defined an era dies at 85 John Allen, Jr.
Banner shutterstock 107972237 Voices
Orthodoxy, sin and heresy Father Ronald Rolheiser, OMI
Banner onelifela Voices
OneLife: A vision for LA and beyond Archbishop José H. Gomez

Thumbnail stmichaels2 Catholic LA It takes a “body” to make a school

Catholic Schools are the center of many communities throughout the nation. But for students at St. Michael's Catholic School, the school is the...

Thumbnail one life requiem mass for the unborn los angeles Catholic LA Cathedral to host Requiem Mass for the Unborn on Jan. 21

The annual Requiem Mass for the Unborn will be held at 5 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 21. The...

Thumbnail cathedral of our lady of the angels Catholic LA Archbishop José H. Gomez to preside at annual Religious Jubilarians Mass

Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside at the annual Religious Jubilarians Mass at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in...

Since 1895, The Tidings has been telling the story of the Catholic Church — both here in Los Angeles and across the globe. On July 1, 2016, we transformed the Tidings newspaper into a multimedia platform, Angelus News.

Angelus is the weekly print “home” for, John Allen and his colleague, Inés San Martin. Nationally known Catholic journalists and essayists like Ruben Navarrette, Kathryn Lopez, Grazie Pozo Christie, and Mike Aquilina regularly contribute. Best-selling Catholic author, Dr. Scott Hahn, writes a weekly Scripture column for us. These voices complement key contributors like Archbishop Gomez, Bishop Robert Barron, Father Ronald Rolheiser and Heather King.

Angelus News provides national and worldwide reporting, stunning photography and a design that’s attractive to Catholics of every age. Features include: a weekly newsmagazine, a complete daily digital edition, social media channels and Always Forward, our weekday digital newsletter.

As the largest archdiocese in the United States, we have a great story to tell. Our parishes, pastors and community of faith are the core of our story. And Angelus News tells it well.

