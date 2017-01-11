TOP STORIES

Angelus header logo web 89467386ca5caaac5c60f369ed58ad23bcf0d9bec234e001a4508b0549ac9ca7
Boy Scouts accepts gender identity as new standard for admission

Dallas, Texas, Jan 31, 2017 / 05:19 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Citing legal and community changes, the Boy Scouts of America have said self-declared...

Did you March for life? Don't let it stop there, advocate says

Washington D.C., Jan 31, 2017 / 03:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Tens of thousands of pro-life advocates went to the national March for Life this past...

President and vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issue statement on the executive order on refugees

WASHINGTON—Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and Archbishop José H....

US bishops: Trump's refugee order will only harm victims of war, terror

Washington D.C., Jan 30, 2017 / 03:27 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Catholic bishops and relief leaders were among the critics of President Donald Trump’s...

Krakow's new archbishop talks St. John Paul II and Divine Mercy

Rome, Italy, Feb 1, 2017 / 03:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- The archdiocese that once sent St. John Paul II to the papacy has a new archbishop: Marek...

Brooklyn priest apologizes for sharing meme encouraging suicide

Brooklyn, N.Y., Jan 31, 2017 / 04:09 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Parishioners were distressed after a priest of the Diocese of Brooklyn posted a meme on...

Archbishop: There's a 'bloodbath' going on in Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela, Jan 31, 2017 / 02:50 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- When asked by a reporter about the threat of civil war in his country, Archbishop...

Mexican archbishop: We need to ask emigrants for forgiveness

Morelia, Mexico, Jan 31, 2017 / 12:08 am (CNA/EWTN News).- The head of an archdiocese in the western Mexican state of Michoacan has said the...

Banner unknown Voices
On the executive orders Archbishop José H. Gomez
Officer McDonald, Patron Saint of Mercy in Our Times Kathryn Jean Lopez
Officer McDonald, Patron Saint of Mercy in Our Times Kathryn Jean Lopez
Sunday Readings for January 28 & 29 Scott Hahn
Sunday Readings for January 28 & 29 Scott Hahn
Banner shutterstock 312429932 Voices
Taking our wounds to the Eucharist Father Ronald Rolheiser, OMI
Educating for the truth about life Archbishop José H. Gomez
Educating for the truth about life Archbishop José H. Gomez

Emily Kruska, 10, takes part in Requiem for the Unborn, for ninth year in a row

“All I remember is walking down the aisle with my sparkly shoes,” Emily Kruska, 10, said in between rehearsals for the Jan. 21 Requiem Mass for the...

Santo Niño: Celebrating a Filipino faith tradition

Holy Name of Mary Church in San Dimas recently celebrated Santo Niño, a Filipino faith tradition honoring the Holy Child Jesus. The annual feast,...

Sex and labor trade victims speak out during Los Angeles march

“I knew my life wasn’t normal,” Duñia Zelaya said of her childhood. She vividly remembers the night her mother and stepfather dressed her in...

Documentary shines spotlight on heart of Italian Catholic community in Los Angeles

Nestled in Chinatown near Dodger Stadium is a thriving parish that is the heart of the local Italian Catholic community. St. Peter’s Italian...

Since 1895, The Tidings has been telling the story of the Catholic Church — both here in Los Angeles and across the globe. On July 1, 2016, we transformed the Tidings newspaper into a multimedia platform, Angelus News.

Angelus is the weekly print “home” for, John Allen and his colleague, Inés San Martin. Nationally known Catholic journalists and essayists like Ruben Navarrette, Kathryn Lopez, Grazie Pozo Christie, and Mike Aquilina regularly contribute. Best-selling Catholic author, Dr. Scott Hahn, writes a weekly Scripture column for us. These voices complement key contributors like Archbishop Gomez, Bishop Robert Barron, Father Ronald Rolheiser and Heather King.

Angelus News provides national and worldwide reporting, stunning photography and a design that’s attractive to Catholics of every age. Features include: a weekly newsmagazine, a complete daily digital edition, social media channels and Always Forward, our weekday digital newsletter.

As the largest archdiocese in the United States, we have a great story to tell. Our parishes, pastors and community of faith are the core of our story. And Angelus News tells it well.

