Banner pope francis baptizes a baby in the sistine chapel jan 10 2016 credit losservatore romano cna Faith Pope Francis to parents: teach your children the faith by example

Vatican City, Jan 8, 2017 / 05:18 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope Francis Sunday baptized 28 babies during Mass in the Sistine Chapel, reminding parents...

Banner money roll credit zack mccarthy via flickr cc by 20 cna 7 28 15 Planned Parenthood conned millions from public health programs, report suggests

Washington D.C., Jan 7, 2017 / 04:21 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Audits showing Planned Parenthood’s alleged misuse of federal funds are further proof...

Banner fr scanlan Faith Architect of Steubenville's Catholic revival dies at 85

Steubenville, Ohio, Jan 7, 2017 / 10:56 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Father Michael Scanlan, TOR, the former president and chancellor of Franciscan...

Banner manhattan ny credit matej kastelic shutterstock cna Faith Can reality make us happy? A Catholic event in NYC takes on the question

New York City, N.Y., Jan 7, 2017 / 03:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- “Reality has never betrayed me.” Those were among the words of Monsignor Luigi...

TOP STORIES

Banner gargoyle credit luismartin via wwwshutterstockcom cna 2 9 16 Faith What an Italian bishop saw at his first exorcism

Rome, Italy, Jan 8, 2017 / 04:25 pm (CNA).- Archbishop Erio Castellucci has a response to those who think the devil is not real: “they’re...

Banner pope francis kisses a young child during a special meeting with sick children in new york city sept 25 2015 credit losservatore romano cna 9 26 15 US & World Although trips can be tiring, Pope says people make the effort 'worth it'

Vatican City, Jan 8, 2017 / 01:00 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- In a new interview published Sunday, Pope Francis said that though his many papal trips are...

Banner homeless jesus statue credit matt hadro cna The homeless need urgent prayers in cold winter months, Pope says

Vatican City, Jan 8, 2017 / 07:15 am (CNA/EWTN News).- On Sunday Pope Francis announced that his “urgent” prayer for the month of January is for...

Banner a young refugee rests after having fled from isis and arrived in ankawa in the northern part of erbil iraq credit wwwankawacom cna 6 9 15 US & World One Congressman's plea to the US: Don't abandon Iraq's Christians

Washington D.C., Jan 6, 2017 / 04:35 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Christian survivors of the ISIS genocide have serious humanitarian needs, but their faith...

VOICES

Banner 20161118t1236 0805 cns washington letter trump Voices
Letter to President-elect Trump Russell Shaw
Banner shepherds angels Voices
Go In Haste! Be Amazed! Treasure! Bishop Robert Barron
Banner shutterstock 546225832 Voices
Be the innkeeper Father Ed Benioff
Banner shutterstock 465220664 Voices
Reflecting on Pope Francis’ 2017 World Day of Peace message Tony Magliano
Banner silence andrew garfield Voices
Scorsese's "Silence" and the Seaside Martyrs Bishop Robert Barron

CATHOLIC LA

Thumbnail susan burton 1400x700 Catholic LA Starbucks “Upstanders” Calls Out the Best in Americans

Los Angeles native Susan Burton spent twenty years in and out of prison, after the death of her five year old son K.K. broke her. The last time she...

Thumbnail donboscotech Catholic LA Intern from Bosco Tech sparks potential cost savings for international aerospace company

A senior high school student at Don Bosco Technical Institute interned at the Boeing Company this past summer — and impressed staff when he...

Thumbnail ramona convent secondary school Catholic LA Ramona Convent to participate in the College Board’s AP Capstone Program

Ramona Convent Secondary School recently announced its new AP Capstone program, which will complement the school’s 27 advanced placement and honors...

Thumbnail fall speech debate tournament la Catholic LA Archdiocesan schools compete in speech and debate tournament

St. Philip the Apostle School in Pasadena hosted its 15th annual Fall Speech and Debate Tournament Dec. 1-2 for middle school students in the...

