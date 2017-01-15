Angelus header logo web 89467386ca5caaac5c60f369ed58ad23bcf0d9bec234e001a4508b0549ac9ca7
Banner cuban flag credit steward cutler via flickr cc by nc sa 20 cna 5 11 15 US bishop disappointed over new policy toward Cuban migrants

Washington D.C., Jan 15, 2017 / 06:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- On Friday, the U.S. bishops’ migration chair criticized the Obama administration’s...

MORE
Banner a ceremony at a church being constructed in kandhamal district odisha india credit aid to the church in need cna Faith The Church in India – a shining light for all to see

Bhubaneswar, India, Jan 14, 2017 / 04:02 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- India is a country of more than 1.2 billion people, with Christians accounting for...

MORE
Banner earthquake survivors baptised lor cna US & World Pope Francis baptises babies from earthquake zones in Italy

Vatican City, Jan 14, 2017 / 01:50 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- On Saturday, Pope Francis baptized 13 babies from areas where...

MORE
Banner cardinal sean omalley enters the basilica of the national shrine of the immaculate conception for the 2015 vigil for life jan 22 2015 credit addie mena cna cna 1 22 15 Faith Cardinal O’Malley appointed to Vatican office for Doctrine of the Faith

Vatican City, Jan 14, 2017 / 10:39 am (CNA/EWTN News).- On Saturday it was announced that Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston has yet another reason...

MORE

TOP STORIES

Banner chiesa san callisto interno credit lor cna Dinner and a warm place to sleep: How Rome is reaching out to the homeless

Rome, Italy, Jan 15, 2017 / 04:02 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- As colder weather settled over Rome last week, two area charities have found ways to reach...

MORE
Banner pope francis washes the feet of migrants and refugees during holy thursday mass march 24 2016 credit losservatore romano cna Faith Pope points to Mother Cabrini as prime model in caring for migrants

Vatican City, Jan 15, 2017 / 05:10 am (CNA/EWTN News).- On the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis pointed to St. Frances Cabrini as...

MORE
Angelus 600x300
Banner pope francis greets pilgrims in st peters square during the wednesday general audience on may 28 2014 credit daniel ibez cna 7 cna 5 28 14 Faith Compassion should be heart of financial, political decisions, Pope says

Vatican City, Jan 14, 2017 / 04:52 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope Francis Saturday warned of growing harmful trends throughout political and financial...

MORE
Banner a view of st peters basilica 2 and vatican city flag from the roof of a nearby building on june 5 2015 credit bohumil petrik cna 6 5 15 US & World Siblings arrested in cyberattack that compromised Vatican computers

Vatican City, Jan 13, 2017 / 02:28 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Two arrests have been made in a widespread cyber-attack that compromised communications of...

MORE

VOICES

Banner sunday readings scott hahn Voices
Sunday Readings for January 14 & 15 Scott Hahn
Banner content Voices
One village and OneLife Father Ed Benioff
Banner prayer hands Voices
25 resolutions Ruben Navarrette
Banner lyndon johnson and martin luther king jr. voting rights act Voices
A king’s advice to the president Tony Magliano
Banner peace Voices
Pope throws down gauntlet to religions: No killing in God’s name John Allen, Jr.

CATHOLIC LA

Thumbnail st. francis lynwood Catholic LA St. Francis Medical Center announces new South L.A. Trauma Recovery Center

St. Francis Medical Center and Southern California Crossroads recently announced the opening of the South L.A. Trauma Recovery Center in Lynwood....

MORE
Thumbnail immigrant children letters to trump Catholic LA Young immigrants write letters to President-elect Donald Trump

A group of young immigrants presented a basket of around 200 letters at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Jan. 5. The letters expressed...

MORE
Thumbnail martin luther king prayer breakfast Catholic LA Martin Luther King Prayer Breakfast

The Martin Luther King Prayer Breakfast will take place Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Culver City. The event will take...

MORE
Onelife 300x250
Thumbnail onelife la 2016 Catholic LA Patricia Heaton and Rosie Rivera join OneLife LA

Patricia Heaton and Rosie Rivera will join Archbishop José H. Gomez at OneLife LA, on Saturday, January 21, in downtown Los Angeles. One Life LA is...

MORE

ABOUT

Angelus logo black 66b6d8af86b1f5d18e1b4acab242f5fb8c1ba9243de2883cb7c831223d1d8f64

Since 1895, The Tidings has been telling the story of the Catholic Church — both here in Los Angeles and across the globe. On July 1, 2016, we transformed the Tidings newspaper into a multimedia platform, Angelus News.

Angelus is the weekly print “home” for, John Allen and his colleague, Inés San Martin. Nationally known Catholic journalists and essayists like Ruben Navarrette, Kathryn Lopez, Grazie Pozo Christie, and Mike Aquilina regularly contribute. Best-selling Catholic author, Dr. Scott Hahn, writes a weekly Scripture column for us. These voices complement key contributors like Archbishop Gomez, Bishop Robert Barron, Father Ronald Rolheiser and Heather King.

Angelus News provides national and worldwide reporting, stunning photography and a design that’s attractive to Catholics of every age. Features include: a weekly newsmagazine, a complete daily digital edition, social media channels and Always Forward, our weekday digital newsletter.

As the largest archdiocese in the United States, we have a great story to tell. Our parishes, pastors and community of faith are the core of our story. And Angelus News tells it well.

SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER