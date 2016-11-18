Angelus header logo web 89467386ca5caaac5c60f369ed58ad23bcf0d9bec234e001a4508b0549ac9ca7
Banner pope francis presides over vespers and exposition of the blessed sacrament in st peters basilica dec 31 2015 credit alexey gotovsky cna Faith At close of 2016, Pope says selfishness should be a thing of the past

Vatican City, Dec 31, 2016 / 10:15 am (CNA/EWTN News).- During a prayer service for the close of 2016, Pope Francis said the arrival of a new year...

Banner american flag and church credit martin via flickr cc by nc nd 20 cna 3 1 16 US & World Was there a deeper network behind the 'Catholic Spring'?

Washington D.C., Dec 28, 2016 / 04:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- A reputed “Catholic Spring” surfaced in the news this fall, after hacked emails from...

Banner pope francis gives urbi et orbi blessing from st peters basilica christmas day dec 25 2015 photo losservatore romano cna Faith On Christmas Day, Pope Francis prays for peace around the world

Vatican City, Dec 25, 2016 / 05:36 am (CNA/EWTN News).- In his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing Christmas Day, Pope Francis prayed that the...

Banner pope francis celebrates epiphany mass at st peters basilica on jan 6 2016 credit alexey gotovksy cna Faith Pope Francis: Want to see God this Christmas? Be humble

Vatican City, Dec 24, 2016 / 03:01 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis noted how the coming of Jesus as an infant is paradoxical to...

TOP STORIES

Banner pope francis and the cross at the liturgy of the lords passion at st peters basilica on april 3 2015 credit losservatore romano cna 4 3 15 Faith Pope: MidEast Christians reflect heroism of St. Stephen

Vatican City, Dec 26, 2016 / 10:05 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope Francis has said the heroic martyrdom of St. Stephen is mirrored in the persecution of...

Banner fr tom uzhunnalil credit ans agenzia info salesiana cna 3 29 16 US & World Kidnapped priest appeals for Pope’s help

Aden, Yemen, Dec 26, 2016 / 02:32 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- A Salesian priest kidnapped in Yemen on March 4 personally appealed for Pope Francis’ help...

Banner prayer candle at a military chaplaincy in the ukraine photo courtesy of aid to the church in need cna US & World Pope donates 6 million euro to Ukraine relief efforts for Christmas

Vatican City, Dec 23, 2016 / 05:52 am (CNA/EWTN News).- After taking up a collection earlier this year to aid families affected by the ongoing...

Banner ben webber How to help save children’s vision

Megan Webber noticed something strange. An odd white glow appeared in the left eye of her son Benjamin in many photos. “It wasn’t in every...

VOICES

Banner shutterstock 465220664 Voices
Reflecting on Pope Francis’ 2017 World Day of Peace message Tony Magliano
Banner silence andrew garfield Voices
Scorsese's "Silence" and the Seaside Martyrs Bishop Robert Barron
Banner 20161118t1236 0805 cns washington letter trump Voices
The pro-life issues facing President Trump Russell Shaw
Banner catherine of siena Voices
Why we should address Jesus as Thou Bishop Robert Barron
Banner sunday readings scott hahn 12 25 16 Voices
Sunday Readings for December 24 & 25 - Christmas Scott Hahn

CATHOLIC LA

Thumbnail susan burton 1400x700 Catholic LA Starbucks “Upstanders” Calls Out the Best in Americans

Los Angeles native Susan Burton spent twenty years in and out of prison, after the death of her five year old son K.K. broke her. The last time she...

Thumbnail donboscotech Catholic LA Intern from Bosco Tech sparks potential cost savings for international aerospace company

A senior high school student at Don Bosco Technical Institute interned at the Boeing Company this past summer — and impressed staff when he...

Thumbnail ramona convent secondary school Catholic LA Ramona Convent to participate in the College Board’s AP Capstone Program

Ramona Convent Secondary School recently announced its new AP Capstone program, which will complement the school’s 27 advanced placement and honors...

Thumbnail fall speech debate tournament la Catholic LA Archdiocesan schools compete in speech and debate tournament

St. Philip the Apostle School in Pasadena hosted its 15th annual Fall Speech and Debate Tournament Dec. 1-2 for middle school students in the...

ABOUT

Angelus logo black 66b6d8af86b1f5d18e1b4acab242f5fb8c1ba9243de2883cb7c831223d1d8f64

Since 1895, The Tidings has been telling the story of the Catholic Church — both here in Los Angeles and across the globe. On July 1, 2016, we transformed the Tidings newspaper into a multimedia platform, Angelus News.

Angelus is the weekly print “home” for, John Allen and his colleague, Inés San Martin. Nationally known Catholic journalists and essayists like Ruben Navarrette, Kathryn Lopez, Grazie Pozo Christie, and Mike Aquilina regularly contribute. Best-selling Catholic author, Dr. Scott Hahn, writes a weekly Scripture column for us. These voices complement key contributors like Archbishop Gomez, Bishop Robert Barron, Father Ronald Rolheiser and Heather King.

Angelus News provides national and worldwide reporting, stunning photography and a design that’s attractive to Catholics of every age. Features include: a weekly newsmagazine, a complete daily digital edition, social media channels and Always Forward, our weekday digital newsletter.

As the largest archdiocese in the United States, we have a great story to tell. Our parishes, pastors and community of faith are the core of our story. And Angelus News tells it well.

