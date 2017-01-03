Angelus header logo web 89467386ca5caaac5c60f369ed58ad23bcf0d9bec234e001a4508b0549ac9ca7
Banner pope francis at the general audience in st peters square oct 5 2016 credit daniel ibanez cna US & World Pope Francis offers prayers, sends greetings to March for Life

Washington D.C., Jan 27, 2017 / 12:00 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope Francis offered his greeting to participants at the 2017 March for Life in...

Banner vice president mike pence addresses the pro life rally at the national mall in washington dc jan 27 2017 credit chip somodevilla getty images cna US & World Pence to pro-lifers: Win hearts with compassion and love

Washington D.C., Jan 27, 2017 / 11:43 am (CNA/EWTN News).- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged pro-lifers to win over hearts with gentleness and...

Banner sisters of life credit sisters of life cna Meet the spiritual powerhouses of the pro-life movement

Washington D.C., Jan 27, 2017 / 12:01 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Walk along in the March for Life or Walk for Life and you will see them: a swarm of...

Banner onelife la 2017 Choose Love: OneLife LA draws thousands to celebrate human life

Families, groups of college students and young professionals took advantage of the temporary break in rain to celebrate OneLife LA, the third...

TOP STORIES

Banner michael p farris ceo of alliance defending freedom credit adf cna Meet the new head of Alliance Defending Freedom

Scottsdale, Ariz., Jan 28, 2017 / 04:15 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- For Michael P. Farris, the new head of Alliance Defending Freedom, educating the...

Banner credit giorgio minguzzi via flickr cc by sa 20 cna Faith Knights of Malta appoint interim leader, reinstate Grand Chancellor

Vatican City, Jan 28, 2017 / 09:46 am (CNA/EWTN News).- After Pope Francis asked Knights of Malta Grand Master Matthew Festing to resign earlier...

Banner baby in parents arms credit geliatida shutterstock cna US & World This Swedish midwife says she was denied work for being pro-life

Stockholm, Sweden, Jan 28, 2017 / 03:02 am (CNA/EWTN News).- A Swedish midwife who objects to abortion because of her Christian beliefs is...

Banner us to mexico border credit joseph sohm via wwwshutterstockcom cna 1 8 16 US & World The spirited response of Mexico's bishops to Trump's border wall

Mexico City, Mexico, Jan 27, 2017 / 05:05 pm (CNA/EWTN News).- The bishops of Mexico on Thursday reacted to United States' president Donald Trump's...

VOICES

Banner 20170111t1203 7221 cns obit mcdonald Voices
Officer McDonald, Patron Saint of Mercy in Our Times Kathryn Jean Lopez
Banner sunday readings scott hahn beatittudes Voices
Sunday Readings for January 28 & 29 Scott Hahn
Banner shutterstock 312429932 Voices
Taking our wounds to the Eucharist Father Ronald Rolheiser, OMI
Banner onelifela archbishop gomez Voices
Educating for the truth about life Archbishop José H. Gomez
Banner 20170103t1034 0042 cns march for life preview 1 Voices
A civilized nation does not kill babies Tony Magliano

CATHOLIC LA

Thumbnail requiem mass los angeles 2017 Catholic LA Emily Kruska, 10, takes part in Requiem for the Unborn, for ninth year in a row

“All I remember is walking down the aisle with my sparkly shoes,” Emily Kruska, 10, said in between rehearsals for the Jan. 21 Requiem Mass for the...

Thumbnail santo ni o celebration la Catholic LA Santo Niño: Celebrating a Filipino faith tradition

Holy Name of Mary Church in San Dimas recently celebrated Santo Niño, a Filipino faith tradition honoring the Holy Child Jesus. The annual feast,...

Thumbnail la freedom march 2017 Catholic LA Sex and labor trade victims speak out during Los Angeles march

“I knew my life wasn’t normal,” Duñia Zelaya said of her childhood. She vividly remembers the night her mother and stepfather dressed her in...

Thumbnail st peters catholic church la Catholic LA Documentary shines spotlight on heart of Italian Catholic community in Los Angeles

Nestled in Chinatown near Dodger Stadium is a thriving parish that is the heart of the local Italian Catholic community. St. Peter’s Italian...

